7 new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan, overall total reaches 599

Saskatchewan reported seven new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as Phase 2 of the province’s reopening plan kicked in.

All of the new cases were in the far north, raising the total number of cases in the region to 226.

Overall, Saskatchewan has 599 total cases.

The far north continues to have the most active cases — 107 of the 123 in the province.

Other regions with action cases are the north (10), Saskatoon (four), Regina (one) and the central region (one).

Five people are in hospital — one in Regina and four in Saskatoon, three who are in intensive care.

Fifteen more recoveries were reported, raising the total number of recoveries to 470.

Six deaths have been reported in the province due to COVID-19.

The new cases come as the province continues with its reopening plan.

Phase 2 allows retail businesses, shopping malls, select personal services such as hairstylists, barbers, registered massage therapists, acupuncturists and acupressurists, along with public markets and farmers’ markets to open.

Surgeries that are permitted will be expanded from emergency and three-week urgent cases to six-week urgent cases.

MRIs will increase from 50 per cent to 75 per cent of normal capacity. CT scans are also returning to 75 per cent of normal capacity from the current 55 per cent level.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age as of Tuesday:

84 people are 19 and under

216 people are 20 to 39

182 are 40 to 59

99 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Males make up 51 per cent of the cases, females 49 per cent.

Officials said 323 cases are linked to community contacts or mass gatherings, 139 are travel-related, 68 are under investigation by public health and 69 have no known exposure.

Saskatchewan has completed 41,606 tests so far for the virus, up 353 from Sunday.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, are updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come.

