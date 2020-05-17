Global News at 10 Weekend Regina May 17 2020 9:48pm 01:19 Coronovirus: Allergy or COVID-19 symptoms? With this being time of year where people who have allergies see more symptoms it’s important to be able to differentiate between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6955477/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6955477/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?