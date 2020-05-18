Coronavirus: Waterloo reports 22 new positive tests as total cases hit 1,033

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced Monday that 22 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the area, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 1,033.

Another 20 people were cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 615, or 59 per cent.

The region continues to lag well behind the province in that category as it has seen 76.8 per cent of all confirmed cases resolved.

There were no new deaths announced on Monday, leaving the death toll at 112.

Some of the area’s worst outbreaks continue to grow as more employees of Conestoga Meats and residents and staff of Forest Heights Long Term Care, People Care AR Goudie and Trinity Village continue to catch the virus.

At Forest Heights Long Term Care, where 49 residents have died, there are now 169 residents and 68 staff members who have tested positive for the virus.

At Trinity Village, where 17 residents have suffered COVID-19-related deaths, 49 residents and 47 staff members have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

Several more employees at the meatpacking plant have also tested positive, bringing the total number of cases involving workers of Conestoga Meats to 88.

Overall, the cases from outbreaks have accounted for 606 (59 per cent) of the 1033 positive tests in Waterloo Region.

They have also accounted for 82 per cent or 92 of the 112 deaths in Waterloo Region.