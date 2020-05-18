2 new coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex, 3 more recoveries, Henley Place outbreak declared over

Send this page to someone via email

London-Middlesex is seeing two new cases of the novel coronavirus as of Monday, along with three more recoveries, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

The update brings the total number of cases in the area to 473, and the recovery count to 377 — about 80 per cent of cases.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 remains the same at 48.

The latest death was reported on Sunday. Health officials say the deceased was a woman in her 70s, and the death was associated with a long-term care home.

A chart from the MLHU showing the number of cases in London and Middlesex by reported date, Jan. 24 to May 18, 2020. MLHU

Out of the total number of cases in the region, the city of London is seeing 435 and Strathroy-Caradoc has 20.

Elsewhere, there are eight cases in Middlesex Centre, four in North Middlesex, four in Thames Centre, and one each in Lucan-Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

The health unit does not release the locations where recoveries and deaths have been reported.

Around a third of all cases in the area are linked to long-term care and retirement homes, health unit figures show.

As of Monday, there are a total of 153 cases of COVID-19 in seniors’ homes. This number includes 98 residents and 55 staff members. Seniors’ homes have seen 28 deaths.

The facilities have also been home to a majority of the outbreaks that have been declared since the pandemic began.

Of the at least 18 outbreaks that have been declared in London and Middlesex, at least 12 have been at seniors’ homes. They’re among at least 375 outbreaks that have been declared across Ontario at long-term care and retirement homes, according to Public Health Ontario.

As of Sunday, there are 10 active COVID-19 outbreaks, with the latest at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, which was declared on Saturday.

The outbreak at Henley Place LTC Residence was declared over on Sunday. It was declared active on March 28.

Elsewhere, outbreaks remain active at Kensington Village Long-Term Care, Kensington Village Retirement, Peoplecare Oak Crossing, Elmwood Place, Sisters of St. Joseph, Horizon Place, Meadow Park Care Centre, Earls Court Village and Grand Wood Park.

As of Monday, at least 39 staff members with London Health Sciences Centre (LSHC) had tested positive, a figure that has remained unchanged since May 2. It’s unclear how many cases remain active and where within the hospital system the staff members worked.

LHSC says University Hospital is treating nine COVID-19 patients as of Monday, including one in intensive care.

Victoria Hospital is treating 20 patients, none of whom are in intensive care.

No patients are listed as being treated in the Children’s Hospital.

Provincially, Ontario reported 304 new cases of COVID-19 Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 22,957.

There were also 23 new deaths, increasing the total number of fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,904.

Nearly 17,638 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.8 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 9,155 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 553,981. Around 2,189 cases are under investigation.

Nationally, Canada’s total coronavirus count stands at 76,993, which includes 5,782 deaths and 38,463 recoveries — around half of all cases.

More than 1.35 million tests have been administered.

Elgin and Oxford

According to Southwestern Public Health (SWPH), one more person has tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday, bringing the region’s total number of cases to 64.

The death count remains unchanged at four, as well as the number of resolved cases at 55, which makes up about 86 per cent of the cases.

Health officials say the newest case is from East Zorra-Tavistock.

A chart from SWPH showing new confirmed cases in the region by date, mid-January to May 18, 2020. Southwestern Public Health

Out of the five active cases, one is in Malahide and another is in St. Thomas. Woodstock is seeing two cases and East Zorra-Tavistock is seeing one.

As of Monday, 3,515 tests had been administered in Elgin and Oxford counties, an increase of 38 from Sunday. Of those, 198 are awaiting results.

Two outbreaks have been declared in the region, both of which are resolved.

A chart from SWPH showing the per cent positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in the region, April 3 to May 15, 2020. Southwestern Public Health

Huron and Perth

For the past 15 days, health officials in the region reported zero new cases or deaths linked to COVID-19.

The total number of cases sits at 49 and the death count stands at five.

The number of recoveries remains at 44.

Huron Perth Public Health says 2,378 tests have been conducted with 67 pending results; 2,262 tests were negative.

A chart from HPPH showing the number of active confirmed cases in Huron and Perth on a given date, March 7 to May 18, 2020. Huron Perth Public Health

Out of the 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 25 cases are from Stratford, where 21 people have recovered and four have died.

The four deaths were linked to an outbreak at Greenwood Court, a long-term care facility. Six residents and 10 staff tested positive. The outbreak was declared over on May 11.

READ MORE: Health Canada approves first clinical trial for possible coronavirus vaccine

There have been a total of six outbreaks in the area, two of which remain active. One is at Exeter Villa in South Huron, where one staff member has tested positive, and another at Braemar Retirement Centre in North Huron, where two staff members have tested positive.

Outbreaks at Greenwood Court, Hillside Manor, Blue Water Rest Home and Huronview are declared over.

Nearly half of the region’s cases, 23, have involved health-care workers.

A chart from HPPH showing cumulative totals of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and recoveries from March 7 to May 18, 2020. Huron Perth Public Health

Sarnia and Lambton

The COVID-19 death toll in the region increased by two over the weekend to 19, according to health officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH).

The total number of cases in the region stands at 225 as of Sunday night, which includes 163 recoveries — about 72 per cent of cases.

There have been six outbreaks, and three remain active.

Information regarding outbreaks in Sarnia and Lambton (May 18, 2020). Lambton Public Health

Long-term care and retirement home residents now account for 21 per cent of the county’s cases, an increase of one per cent from the weekend.

Health-care workers make up 16 per cent, one per cent higher than the weekend number.

In addition to staff members at seniors’ facilities who have tested positive, at least 15 staff at Sarnia’s hospital have contracted the virus over the course of the pandemic.

At least seven staff members at Bluewater Health have since recovered, a hospital spokesperson said Thursday.

Sarnia’s Bluewater Health facility says there are five patients currently in hospital for COVID-19, and 14 more are suspected/test pending.

— With files from Global’ News Matthew Trevithick and Jessica Patton

