Coronavirus: Ontario reports 304 new cases, 23 deaths as total cases hit 22,957

Ontario reported 304 new cases of novel coronavirus Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 22,957.

Twenty-three new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,904.

Nearly 17,638 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.8 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 9,155 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 553,981. Around 2,189 cases are under investigation.

Monday’s report marks an increase in cumulative cases of 1.3 per cent, while Sunday saw a 1.5 per cent increase.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 972 (up by 38 ), with 174 in intensive care (up by three) and 133 on a ventilator (up by four).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto and Ottawa, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

Over 42 per cent of cases are male, with 56.9 per cent reported in females.

19 and under: 644 cases, or 2.8 per cent

20 to 39: 5,567 cases, or 24.2 per cent

40 to 59: 7,020 cases, or 30.6 per cent

60 to 79: 4,842 cases, or 21.1 per cent

80 and over: 4,869 cases, or 21.2 per cent

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,389 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of one. There are currently 189 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

The ministry also indicated there are 2,526 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,606 cases among staff.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.