Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 18

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

Ontario reports 304 new cases, 23 deaths as total cases hit 22,957

Ontario reported 304 new cases of novel coronavirus Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 22,957.

Twenty-three new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,904.

Nearly 17,638 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.8 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Update to come Tuesday on provincial emergency orders

Ontario’s COVID-19 emergency orders, including the ban on gatherings of more than five people, are set to expire Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Premier Doug Ford’s office said an update will come Tuesday regarding the orders.

Ford previously hinted at increasing the limit on gatherings from five to 10 and Health Minister Christine Elliott said an update would likely come on the issue this week.

More businesses set to reopen

More businesses are set to reopen Tuesday as the province moves into “Stage 1” of economic recovery.

Storefront retail shops are among the businesses affected.

On Saturday, some recreational activities, including golf and the opening of marinas, were permitted.

Businesses that reopen must have various physical distancing measures in place.

Ontario ‘evaluating’ antibody tests

Public Health Ontario says they are “in the process of currently evaluating” different serological tests used to detect COVID-19 antibodies in blood.

The organization said the antibody test recently approved by Health Canada is among those being reviewed.

“The implementation of serological testing is currently being discussed at the province’s testing strategy table, in addition to the development of a framework/criteria to incorporate and align serology testing into the larger provincial and national testing strategies,” a spokesperson for Public Health Ontario said in an email.

Woodbine establishes date for Queen’s Plate

The $1-million Queen’s Plate will remain North America’s longest, continuously run stakes race.

According to a Canadian Press source, Woodbine Entertainment will stage the opening leg of Canada’s Triple Crown on Sept. 12 at Woodbine Racetrack.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because Woodbine Entertainment has yet to formally announce a date for the race.

— With files from The Canadian Press

