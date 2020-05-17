No Okanagan flyover by the Snowbirds for now

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds were set to fly over the Okanagan Sunday morning but weather has forced a change of plans.

According to its Twitter page, rain and low visibility in the Okanagan had the Snowbirds looking at options early Sunday morning.

A decision was made later in the morning to preposition to Comox instead.

OKANAGAN: We know some areas are starting to clear up, however transit through some of the mountain passes have very low cloud cover which is unsafe for flying 9 jets. We are going to preposition to Comox to start working our way west. — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) May 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

On their Twitter Page, the Snowbirds said low cloud and poor visibility through some mountain passes makes it unsafe for flying the jets over the Okanagan.

DELAY: Rain and low visibility in the Okanagan right now. We're looking at options. Standby for updates. https://t.co/eqdbT68oIZ — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) May 17, 2020

The team of nine aircraft was set to leave Kamloops at 10 a.m.

The precision flying team was supposed to fly to Princeton, Penticton, up to Vernon and then back to Kelowna, with a scheduled landing of 11 a.m.

The Snowbirds promise to come back to the Okanagan on their way home to Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

The team is wrapping up its cross-country tour called Operation Inspiration.

Story continues below advertisement

Operation Inspiration pays tribute to all Canadians, especially those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The flyovers are meant to give everyone hope that better days are ahead.

Operation Inspiration began on May 2 in Nova Scotia.

Those wanting to see the Snowbirds in action in the sky are encouraged to do so from their homes, and not gather in any specific locations.

The Snowbirds will continue updating the conditions and planned flyovers on their Twitter page.