News

No Okanagan flyover by the Snowbirds for now

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted May 17, 2020 1:06 pm
Updated May 17, 2020 1:43 pm
The Canadian Armed Forces aerobatic team, the Snowbirds, is set to fly over the Okanagan Sunday but weather is delaying the plans.
The Canadian Armed Forces aerobatic team, the Snowbirds, is set to fly over the Okanagan Sunday but weather is delaying the plans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tim Krochak

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds were set to fly over the Okanagan Sunday morning but weather has forced a change of plans.

According to its Twitter page, rain and low visibility in the Okanagan had the Snowbirds looking at options early Sunday morning.

A decision was made later in the morning to preposition to Comox instead.

On their Twitter Page, the Snowbirds said low cloud and poor visibility through some mountain passes makes it unsafe for flying the jets over the Okanagan.

The team of nine aircraft  was set to leave Kamloops at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Snowbirds set to fly over Regina, Saskatoon Thursday for Operation Inspiration

The precision flying team was supposed to fly to Princeton, Penticton, up to Vernon and then back to Kelowna, with a scheduled landing of 11 a.m.

The Snowbirds promise to come back to the Okanagan on their way home to Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

The team is wrapping up its cross-country tour called Operation Inspiration.

Operation Inspiration pays tribute to all Canadians, especially those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The flyovers are meant to give everyone hope that better days are ahead.

Operation Inspiration began on May 2 in Nova Scotia.

Those wanting to see the Snowbirds in action in the sky are encouraged to do so from their homes, and not gather in any specific locations.

The Snowbirds will continue updating the conditions and planned flyovers on their Twitter page.

 

 

 

Canadian Forces SnowbirdsOperation InspirationSnowbirds set to fly over the OkanaganWeather delays a flyover by the Snowbirds in the Okanagan
