Canada

Snowbirds set to fly over Regina, Saskatoon Thursday for Operation Inspiration

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 7:06 pm
Updated May 13, 2020 7:07 pm
Snowbirds to go on cross-country COVID-19 tour
WATCH: (May 4) Canada's famous "Snowbirds" are going on tour across the country, after their 50th anniversary season was all but cancelled by the COVID-19 crisis. Global's Paul Johnson reports.

Following a quick nap and laundry at home in Moose Jaw, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds say they’re ready to return to the skies.

The Snowbirds will be flying over Moose Jaw, Regina and Saskatoon on Thursday morning as part of their mission to thank all front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Operation Inspiration tour began May 1 in Nova Scotia and has been moving west across Canada ever since.

At 9:30 a.m., the Snowbirds will take off from their home base in Moose Jaw and will make their way to Regina shortly thereafter.

The Snowbirds will arrive in Saskatoon at around 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. before landing for a break.

At 1:30 p.m., the Snowbirds will continue north while flying over North Battleford and Lloydminster before they arrive at Cold Lake, Atla. at around 2:30 p.m.

The public is asked to observe the flyovers from the safety of their home, and to refrain from travelling to see the Snowbirds.

For updates on takeoff time, follow the Snowbirds on Twitter or Facebook as routes are subject to change.

Coronavirus outbreak: Snowbirds take flight over Toronto as ‘Operation Inspiration’ continues after weather delay
Coronavirus outbreak: Snowbirds take flight over Toronto as ‘Operation Inspiration’ continues after weather delay

 

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus canadaMoose JawNorth BattlefordCoronavirus UpdatesLloydminsterCoronavirus SaskatchewanCOVID-19 saskatchewanCold LakeOperation InspirationCF SnowbirdsCandian Forces
