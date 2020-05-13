Snowbirds set to fly over Regina, Saskatoon Thursday for Operation Inspiration

Send this page to someone via email

Following a quick nap and laundry at home in Moose Jaw, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds say they’re ready to return to the skies.

The Snowbirds will be flying over Moose Jaw, Regina and Saskatoon on Thursday morning as part of their mission to thank all front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Operation Inspiration tour began May 1 in Nova Scotia and has been moving west across Canada ever since.

At 9:30 a.m., the Snowbirds will take off from their home base in Moose Jaw and will make their way to Regina shortly thereafter.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Snowbirds will arrive in Saskatoon at around 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. before landing for a break.

Story continues below advertisement

At 1:30 p.m., the Snowbirds will continue north while flying over North Battleford and Lloydminster before they arrive at Cold Lake, Atla. at around 2:30 p.m.

The public is asked to observe the flyovers from the safety of their home, and to refrain from travelling to see the Snowbirds.

READ MORE: Snowbirds set to fly over northern Alberta this week for Operation Inspiration

For updates on takeoff time, follow the Snowbirds on Twitter or Facebook as routes are subject to change.

3:31 Coronavirus outbreak: Snowbirds take flight over Toronto as ‘Operation Inspiration’ continues after weather delay Coronavirus outbreak: Snowbirds take flight over Toronto as ‘Operation Inspiration’ continues after weather delay