Coronavirus cases in Canada approach 76,000, deaths rise by 117

Canada saw 1,253 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — and 117 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the national death toll to 5,679.

There are a total of 75,855 COVID-19 cases throughout the country. Close to 38,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Over 1.3 million people have been tested for the virus in Canada, and 32,368 confirmed cases are still active.

Quebec — the province hit hardest by the coronavirus — accounts for 61 per cent of all COVID-19-related deaths in Canada at 3,483, including 82 new deaths announced Saturday.

By Saturday evening, Quebec had confirmed 763 new cases of the virus, bringing the amount of those infected to 42,183 — more than half the country’s caseload. More than 11,400 people are considered recovered from the virus.

Ontario, which trails Quebec at 22,313 confirmed cases of the virus, saw 391 new cases and 33 new deaths, bringing its death toll to 1,858. More than 17,000 people have recovered so far.

In Alberta, 72 new cases and one new death were announced, raising the provincial figures to 6,587 cases in total and 126 deaths. Nearly 5,400 people have recovered.

British Columbia reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2,428 confirmed cases. The province announced one new death –141 people have died from the virus so far. More than 1,900 are considered recovered.

Nova Scotia only reported three new cases of COVID-19. The province has 1,037 confirmed cases so far. There have been 55 deaths — an overwhelming majority of them (49) connected to Northwood, the largest long-term care home in Atlantic Canada.

Saskatchewan reported one new case on Saturday, marking its lowest single-day case increase in almost three weeks. The province has a total of 591 cases. Six people have died so far, and 433 are deemed recovered.

A deadly outbreak at a long-term care facility in La Loche was declared over on Saturday, since 28 days had passed without any new cases.

Manitoba announced no new cases, leaving the provincial total at 280, plus an additional nine cases that are considered presumptive. Seven people have died so far and 257 are considered recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador is left with only eight active cases out of a total of 260, as 249 people have recovered and three have died.

All cases resolved so far

All 120 of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 cases are now considered recovered. Prince Edward Island recently declared all 27 of its cases recovered as well.

Two of Canada’s three territories — the Northwest Territories and the Yukon — had already declared all their COVID-19 cases recovered in recent weeks, with no new ones announced on Saturday.

Nunavut remains the only region in Canada that has not seen a single case of COVID-19 so far.

Worldwide

There are more than 4.6 million cases around the world, with more than 311,000 deaths. The U.S. has the most number of deaths (88,730), followed by the U.K. (34,546), according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

