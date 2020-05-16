Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to provide Saturday coronavirus update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 16, 2020 11:45 am
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on during Wednesday’s press conference announcing the latest COVID-19 statistics in B.C., on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on during Wednesday’s press conference announcing the latest COVID-19 statistics in B.C., on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Global News

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 1 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

READ MORE: Five new COVID-19 deaths, 2 new outbreaks in B.C.

British Columbians have been asked to stay close to home over the Victoria Day long weekend, ahead of the province moving to Phase 2 of its economic restart plan on Tuesday.

Did message to stay home this May long weekend get through to British Columbians?
Did message to stay home this May long weekend get through to British Columbians?

On Friday, B.C. announced two new COVID-19 outbreaks, one at a Coquitlam produce wholesaler and one at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Friday, B.C. had confirmed 2,407 cases, 79 per cent of whom have fully recovered.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 140.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusBonnie Henry
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.