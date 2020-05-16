B.C. health officials to provide Saturday coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 1 p.m. PT.

British Columbians have been asked to stay close to home over the Victoria Day long weekend, ahead of the province moving to Phase 2 of its economic restart plan on Tuesday.

On Friday, B.C. announced two new COVID-19 outbreaks, one at a Coquitlam produce wholesaler and one at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

As of Friday, B.C. had confirmed 2,407 cases, 79 per cent of whom have fully recovered.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 140.

