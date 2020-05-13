Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 3:54 pm
B.C. government launches COVID-19 survey for feedback from British Columbians
WATCH: B.C. government launches COVID-19 survey for feedback from British Columbians.

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

B.C. restaurants set to reopen with new safety measures
B.C. restaurants set to reopen with new safety measures

On Tuesday, B.C. reported just seven new cases of COVID-19, the fewest in a single day since March 13.

The province also launched an online survey to better understand the people’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, there were 2,360 confirmed cases of the disease in the province. Of those, 1,832 cases have fully recovered.

The virus has been linked to 131 deaths in the province.

