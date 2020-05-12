B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are set to provide a Tuesday update on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over a 48-hour period, as well as one new death, and urged the public to remain vigilant despite the province releasing plans to reopen the economy.

Henry said an outbreak involving temporary foreign workers at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries is now over.

2:04 B.C. bars, pubs and restaurants need help to survive limited reopening B.C. bars, pubs and restaurants need help to survive limited reopening

She also asked for patience as the province moves toward easing physical-distance requirements after the May long weekend, saying a thoughtful and measured approach will keep the public safe.

“A steady stream will be far more successful than a rushing river,” she said.

The Vancouver Park Board said Monday that it had issued nearly 1,900 warnings to people in parks and beaches last weekend regarding a lack of physical distancing. As a result, the reopening of parking lots at such locales will be delayed.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.