Ontario reports 391 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths as total cases top 22,300

Ontario reported 391 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 22,313.

Thirty-three new deaths were also reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,858.

Over 17,000 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 17,800 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 528,609. More than 10,500 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 975, with 180 in intensive care and 135 on a ventilator.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,360 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario.

The ministry also indicated there are 2,490 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,637 cases among staff.

More to come.