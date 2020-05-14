Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 14 2020 6:28pm 02:35 Coronavirus: Seasonal activities to reopen over the weekend in Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces marinas and golf courses were among the outdoor spaces that would reopen in time for May long weekend. Kamil Karamali reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6946233/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6946233/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?