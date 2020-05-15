Menu

Canada

City of Barrie to reopen some municipal facilities in response to Ontario’s 1st reopening stage

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 1:05 pm
Coronavirus: Seasonal activities to reopen over the weekend in Ontario
Premier Doug Ford announces marinas and golf courses were among the outdoor spaces that would reopen in time for May long weekend.

As Ontario continues to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic, the City of Barrie will reopen some municipal facilities in response to the province’s Thursday announcement regarding its first reopening stage.

Local officials say the Tiffin Boat Launch will reopen to the public on Saturday, while the Barrie Marina will reopen on May 22. Barrie’s off-leash dog recreation park will reopen on Tuesday, while tennis courts are expected to reopen the week of May 25.

READ MORE: Barrie’s Kempenfest cancelled over coronavirus pandemic

Locations that will reopen are expected to abide by additional protocols.

“We ask for continued patience and understanding as we follow provincial guidelines to gradually reopen our facilities,” Michael Prowse, Barrie’s chief administrative officer, said in a statement.

At the Tiffin launch, people will only be permitted to boat with members of their household. Those at the launch must maintain a physical distance of at least two metres between people outside their household and boaters must maintain distance while on the water.

Officials say the Barrie Marina must be cleaned and prepared according to provincial and health unit guidelines. City staff must also undergo COVID-19 health and safety training before the marina can reopen. Officials say these preparations are currently taking place.

READ MORE: Lake Simcoe municipalities discourage day trips to the area — ‘Now is not the time’

At Barrie’s off-leash dog park and tennis courts, physical distancing and sanitation guidelines must remain in place, officials say, adding that maintenance work, safety checks and net installation need to be completed before the sites can reopen.

“These additional protocols may result in some changes in service, but are in place to keep both Barrie residents and city staff safe and healthy,” Prowse said.

Officials are reminding residents of the public health guidelines that are still in place.

“Keep practising physical distancing, no gatherings of more than five people and stay home if you are sick,” officials say.

Coronavirus: Seasonal activities to reopen over the weekend in Ontario
