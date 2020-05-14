Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario announces Stage 1 reopening to begin Tuesday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday that the province would begin to reopen as part of “Stage 1” of the overall reopening plan. As of Saturday, parks, marinas, golf courses and businesses that board animals will be allowed to open. On May 19, he said retail stores with street entrances that are not located in shopping malls with strict social distancing and some other services will also be able to resume. He added that businesses should only open “if they are ready.”