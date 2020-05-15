Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario ‘has more than enough’ of essential goods

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that he’s aware of shortages in key goods at grocery stores like flour, yeast, sugar, disinfectant wipes and toilet paper and has seen it “first hand when he went to pick up a few things to make his cheesecake.” He added that he had a phone call with many of the leaders of consumer supply chain companies and can assure Ontarians that the province’s supply chain remains strong and there is “more than enough of these essential products in our system.”