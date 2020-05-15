Three charged in connection to break-in at New Tecumseth, Ont., storage unit business

Send this page to someone via email

Three individuals from Tottenham, Ont., have been charged in connection with a break-in at a storage unit business in New Tecumseth, Ont., which occurred during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nottawasaga OPP say.

According to police, the suspects used bolt cutters to gain entry into multiple units and left with property valued at over $8,000.

On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at a Tottenham, Ont., residence and arrested three individuals.

A 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were each charged with breaking and entering and disguise with intent, while the 28-year-old was additionally charged with cocaine possession and mischief.

A 45-year-old woman was charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say the identities of the accused are being withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

1:16 OPP execute search warrants as part of methamphetamine trafficking investigation OPP execute search warrants as part of methamphetamine trafficking investigation