Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Three charged in connection to break-in at New Tecumseth, Ont., storage unit business

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 4:51 pm
According to police, the suspects used bolt cutters to gain entry into multiple units and left with property valued at over $8,000.
According to police, the suspects used bolt cutters to gain entry into multiple units and left with property valued at over $8,000. Police handout

Three individuals from Tottenham, Ont., have been charged in connection with a break-in at a storage unit business in New Tecumseth, Ont., which occurred during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nottawasaga OPP say.

According to police, the suspects used bolt cutters to gain entry into multiple units and left with property valued at over $8,000.

READ MORE: No criminal charges laid in relation to woman’s fall from Barrie, Ont., apartment balcony: SIU

On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at a Tottenham, Ont., residence and arrested three individuals.

A 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were each charged with breaking and entering and disguise with intent, while the 28-year-old was additionally charged with cocaine possession and mischief.

A 45-year-old woman was charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

READ MORE: 2 charged with drug trafficking offences following traffic stop in Midland, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say the identities of the accused are being withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

OPP execute search warrants as part of methamphetamine trafficking investigation
OPP execute search warrants as part of methamphetamine trafficking investigation
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceNottawasaga OPPNew TecumsethTottenhamNew Tecumseth break-inBreak-in charges New TecumsethNew Tecumseth OntTottenham break-in charges
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.