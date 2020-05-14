2 charged with drug trafficking offences following traffic stop in Midland, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two individuals have been charged with drug trafficking offences following a traffic stop on Bayshore Drive in Midland, Ont., Wednesday afternoon, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

Officers say they conducted an investigation and found cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Rose Copegog, 44, from Midland, and Steven Herron, 40, from Penetanguishene, Ont., were charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, methamphetamine possession and fentanyl possession.

Copegog and Herron were both released with a September court date.

