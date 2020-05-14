Menu

Crime

2 charged with drug trafficking offences following traffic stop in Midland, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 6:09 pm
Officers say they conducted an investigation and found cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. . Don Mitchell/Global News

Two individuals have been charged with drug trafficking offences following a traffic stop on Bayshore Drive in Midland, Ont., Wednesday afternoon, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

Officers say they conducted an investigation and found cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

READ MORE: 45-year-old charged with drug trafficking in Midland, Ont., police say

Rose Copegog, 44, from Midland, and Steven Herron, 40, from Penetanguishene, Ont., were charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, methamphetamine possession and fentanyl possession.

Copegog and Herron were both released with a September court date.

Midland, Penetanguishene, drug trafficking, Bayshore Drive
