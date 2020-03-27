45-year-old charged with drug trafficking in Midland, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old person has been charged with drug trafficking after cocaine, methadone, weapons and cash were seized from a Midland, Ont. residence Friday morning, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on Galloway Boulevard at 6:30 a.m. and seized the drugs, trafficking paraphernalia, two prohibited weapons, a crossbow and cash.

The individual was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland in June.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-22-8477.

