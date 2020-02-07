20-year-old charged after allegedly entering vehicles in Midland, Ont., OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old has been charged following a report of a “suspicious person” entering vehicles in Midland, Ont. during the early morning hours of Friday, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

According to police, the suspect was entering vehicles in the Russ Howard Drive area.

Officers say they patrolled the areas of Keller Drive, Russ Howard Drive, Jordeli Lane, Simcoe Boulevard, Cook Drive and Wright Drive and found the suspect, who was subsequently arrested.

Matthew James Cascanette, 20, of no fixed address in Midland, has been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, trespassing at night and failure to comply with a probation order, police say.

Investigators say they seized a quantity of property that appeared to come from vehicles.

Cascanette was released from police custody on an undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on March 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

