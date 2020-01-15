Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating attempted sexual assault with a weapon in Midland, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 4:22 pm
OPP say the incident is isolated in nature.
OPP say the incident is isolated in nature. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’re investigating an attempted sexual assault with a weapon that reportedly took place in Little Lake Park in Midland, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

Officers say they responded to the scene and spoke to a woman who had been jogging west on an unlit walking path through a wooded section of the park.

The woman was then knocked down by an unknown man with a sharp-edged weapon, and after a brief struggle, the woman was able to escape from the attacker with minor injuries, police add.

The woman was subsequently treated and released from the hospital, according to OPP.

READ MORE: 20-year-old arrested, charged following 2 break-ins at Midland, Ont. restaurant: OPP

The suspect is described to be about 30 years old, with a scab on the back of his right hand from his little finger to his thumb, wearing a black, puffy waist-length coat, a black-and-white mitten, non-denim pants and winter boots.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect also smelled bad — of urine, skunk, mold and bad breath.

The incident is isolated in nature, OPP say, but officers are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings at all times and to avoid entering secluded, poorly-lit areas alone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Ford announces transit projects for Barrie, Orillia, Midland
Ford announces transit projects for Barrie, Orillia, Midland
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MidlandSouthern Georgian Bay OPPMidland newsMidland crimeLittle Lake park MidlandLittle Lake Park Midland attempted sexual assaultLittle Lake Park Midland sexual assaultMidland attempted sexual assault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.