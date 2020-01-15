Police investigating attempted sexual assault with a weapon in Midland, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’re investigating an attempted sexual assault with a weapon that reportedly took place in Little Lake Park in Midland, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

Officers say they responded to the scene and spoke to a woman who had been jogging west on an unlit walking path through a wooded section of the park.

The woman was then knocked down by an unknown man with a sharp-edged weapon, and after a brief struggle, the woman was able to escape from the attacker with minor injuries, police add.

The woman was subsequently treated and released from the hospital, according to OPP.

The suspect is described to be about 30 years old, with a scab on the back of his right hand from his little finger to his thumb, wearing a black, puffy waist-length coat, a black-and-white mitten, non-denim pants and winter boots.

Police say the suspect also smelled bad — of urine, skunk, mold and bad breath.

The incident is isolated in nature, OPP say, but officers are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings at all times and to avoid entering secluded, poorly-lit areas alone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

