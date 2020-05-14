Edmonton Eskimos defensive tackle Mark Mackie retires from CFL

Send this page to someone via email

After being accepted into the Schulich School of Medicine at Western University, Edmonton Eskimos defensive tackle Mark Mackie has retired from the Canadian Football League.

The London, Ont. native was selected in the eighth round of the 2017 CFL Draft. He played 29 career games and recorded four defensive tackles, 14 special teams tackles and one quarterback sack.

READ MORE: Former Eskimos quarterback Nealon Greene grateful for CFL journey

“I want to thank the Edmonton Eskimos organization for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing football professionally,” Mackie said in a news release issued by the team on Thursday.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to be a part of the Eskimos and represent the City of Edmonton.”

B.C. Lions quarterback Austin Apodaca (12) makes the throw as Edmonton Eskimos Mark Mackie (91) tries to block during first half CFL pre-season action in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday May 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The 25-year-old goes on to say while he’s excited to start the next chapter of his life, the last two years have been “the best years of my life.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to thank my coaches, teammates, team staff and Eskimo fans for making Edmonton feel like home. I look forward to cheering on the green and gold for years to come .”

Eskimos general manager and vice president of football operations Brock Sunderland thanked Mackie for his time in Edmonton.

“The Eskimos thank Mark for his effort and contributions. He embodied all of the traits we look for in an Eskimo — on and off the field. We wish him all the best in medical school.”

The CFL season remains delayed amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. There’s no word yet when games may begin, though the commissioner has said a cancelled season is the most likely scenario.