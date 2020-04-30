Eskimos choose depth on their offensive line with their 2020 first round pick

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Eskimos held the fourth overall selection during Thursday’s CFL Canadian College Draft and selected offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla from the University of Buffalo.

Jack-Kurdyla played 47 games for the Bulls over the last four seasons, making 40 starts at guard.

In 2019 the six-foot-three, 300-pound football player from Montreal was part of an offensive line group that earned an honourable mention for the Joe Moore Award which is awarded to the top-15 offensive lines in division one NCAA.

“He was the highest guy on our board at that point, and that’s always been my philosophy is to take the highest player available no matter the position,” Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland said. “Four-year starter at the University of Buffalo, he plays the position he will play here, so there’s very little guessing.

“We saw him do it at the highest level of college football at the NCAA at the position he will play here. Very durable, amazing character and off the charts as far as what we want in our locker-room.”

In 2019, Jack-Kurdyla started 11 games at right guard and helped the Bulls to a school record of 3,256 rushing yards and allowed just eight quarterback sacks.