Hamilton Tiger-Cats focus on trenches with first round CFL draft picks

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats used Thursday night’s CFL Draft to bolster their depth in the trenches by choosing University of Guelph offensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey fifth overall.

The six-foot-five, 325-pound Toronto native was named an OUA first-team all-star and second team All-Canadian with the Gryphons last year and arrives in Hamilton after the Ticats acquired the pick from the Montreal Alouettes in the 2018 Johnny Manziel trade.

Woodmansey, 22, played 32 games, including 28 starts at guard, from 2016 to 2019 and played for the West team in the U Sports East-West Bowl.

With the eighth overall selection, Hamilton chose North Dakota defensive lineman Mason Bennett.

The six-foot-four, 235-pound native of Winnipeg recorded 39 tackles and 5.5 sacks with the Fighting Hawks in 2019, and totaled 128 tackles and 20 sacks in his four year collegiate career.

Bennett was selected to the Associated Press All-American third team in 2019.

The B.C. Lions acquired the No. 1 overall selection by trading their third and 12th overall picks to the Calgary Stampeders, who also shipped their 15th overall pick to B.C.

The Lions used the pick to take East Carolina linebacker Jordan Williams.

The Toronto Argonauts selected Virginia receiver Dejon Brissett second overall, Calgary took Southeast Louisiana defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund at No. 3, and the Edmonton Eskimos grabbed Buffalo offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurkyla with the fourth overall pick.

The Ottawa Redblacks used the sixth overall pick to take Laval defensive back Adam Auclair, the Saskatchewan Roughriders chose University of Saskatchewan offensive lineman Mattland Riley seventh overall, and Toronto picked Regina offensive lineman Theren Churchill with the final selection of the first round.