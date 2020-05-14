Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 3:32 pm
A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks past a large emoji face painted on the boarded up windows of a store on Robson Street, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. .
A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks past a large emoji face painted on the boarded up windows of a store on Robson Street, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

READ MORE: B.C. urges small, consistent social ‘bubbles’ when province reopens next week​

Earlier Thursday, the province said costs at ICBC were down due to fewer claims during the pandemic, but that the Crown corporation may lose up to $1 billion on investments.

Vancouver eases restrictions on restaurants to help with COVID-19 recovery
Vancouver eases restrictions on restaurants to help with COVID-19 recovery

As of Wednesday, about 78 per cent of B.C.’s 2,376 COVID-19 cases had fully recovered and the province’s death toll from the pandemic stood at 132.

Story continues below advertisement
