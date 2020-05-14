Coronavirus outbreak declared at Collingwood nursing home after 3 residents test positive

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has declared a coronavirus outbreak at a Collingwood long-term care home after three residents tested positive for the virus.

The Collingwood Nursing Home says it was informed of the positive test results on Wednesday night but that the three residents haven’t experienced any symptoms of COVID-19.

“All other residents have tested negative,” Peter Zober, the administrator and president of the Collingwood facility, said in a letter addressed to residents’ family members.

“We are vigorously working with public health authorities in managing this and identifying anyone who may have been exposed to prevent further spread.”

All staff members at the long-term care home are being tested for COVID-19 — Zober said more than half were tested Tuesday and that the rest will be tested Thursday.

“Our focus at this time remains on the care and safety of our residents and staff,” Zober said adding that residents who have tested positive are being kept in a separate area at the facility and “cohorted.”

“Any residents with any symptoms are isolated in their room and the staff use full PPE when providing care to those residents,” Zober said in the letter.

“All group programs have been cancelled since March. We have increased the one-to-one interaction with residents to help with any social isolation they may be experiencing.”

Zober also said staff are wearing masks in the centre at all times and that residents and employees are screened for COVID-19 symptoms twice daily.

“All residents will continue to be receiving meals in their rooms,” Zober said. “Staff working here are only allowed to work in our facility.”

In the Simcoe Muskoka region, there are five other current coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes. If there is one COVID-19 case at a long-term care or retirement facility, the local health unit considers there to be an “outbreak.”

The other institutional outbreaks in the region are at Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, Ont., Owen Hill Care Community and Whispering Pines Retirement Residence in Barrie, Ont., Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, Ont., and Muskoka Traditions in Huntsville, Ont.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Long-Term Care, there are 185 coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care homes in the province. There are 2,501 active COVID-19 cases among long-term care residents and 1,668 active cases among staff.