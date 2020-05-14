Guns N’ Roses stick it to Trump with ‘Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45′ T-shirt

Send this page to someone via email

A week after Donald Trump‘s tour of a personal protective equipment factory in Arizona, Guns N’ Roses (GNR) is taking aim at the U.S. president for not wearing a mask in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump, 73, visited the Honeywell International facility, which produces N95 masks, on May 5 and opted not to wear a protective mask despite others wearing face coverings in the factory and the use of masks being recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A video was captured of Trump not wearing a mask at the facility while GNR’s 1991 cover of Wings’ Live and Let Die plays in the background. In the footage, the president gives a thumbs-up to the camera.

The clip quickly went viral and seemed to inspire the Los Angeles, Calif.-based hard rock band to create a T-shirt that jokingly commemorates the event and the 45th U.S. president.

The limited-edition all-black T-shirt reads “Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45” in the band’s signature font. It was listed as a pre-order item through the It’s So Easy rockers’ official web store on Wednesday evening.

One hundred per cent of proceeds from the T-shirt sales will be donated to MusiCares‘ newly launched COVID-19 relief fund, which was established by the Recording Academy to assist peers in the music community affected by the global health crisis.

Following the T-shirt’s initial debut on Twitter, many fans seemed unimpressed with the band’s gag, expressing their disapproval of the shirt and accusing GNR of using the novel coronavirus as a way to make a profit, seeming not to realize that all T-shirt proceeds will go to charity.

“Unless you’re giving the proceeds to charity, this is a pretty disgusting way to make money off a global pandemic,” tweeted one individual.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

KISS did an official Stay at Home shirt and face masks where 100% of the profits go to fund music crews that are out of work. This is truly tasteless — Grateful Dead Head 🌹⚡💀 (@mackarillo) May 13, 2020

Performers and reality stars should also stay out of the Whitehouse !! — Curt (@VinyljunkieCurt) May 14, 2020

This is horrible. Long time fan of GN’R. Whats wrong with the people who allowed this? They should be fired 💯 — Mateo Girardi (@mateo_girardi) May 14, 2020

The hidden joke: its the hidden track from chinese democracy album — Patman (@PatrikHedman1) May 14, 2020

Wow – I love you guys. But is there anything you won't profit off of? How 'bout donating some $ to COVID-19 relief? #UseYourDelusion — Boggs (@paypro25) May 14, 2020

Exploiting a Contagion via politics to sell a t shirt.. got it

Maybe try coming up with sum new songs? You didn't even write this tune.. Cough cough c):~) — Cody Pendant (@PendantCody) May 14, 2020

“Looks like GNR’s (management) was too afraid to tell Axl (Rose) what a tone-deaf idea this was,” tweeted another.

“I hope Paul McCartney sends a cease and desist,” they added, referring to Live and Let Die’s original songwriter.

Some supportive fans, on the other hand, backed the band up, expressing their desire to purchase the apparel.

Love this. And Axl being outspoken against fascist Trump and toadies is welcome and appreciated ! — OUTERNATIONAL (@OUTERNATIONAL_) May 14, 2020

I’m so getting one. How ironic that this song was playing when he toured the mask plant WITHOUT a mask. He shows weakness by not wearing one. People not wearing masks think they are “rebels.” Yeah, rebels who will be spreading death and sporting toe tags. — Amy (@Amygirllll) May 14, 2020

Damn, I want it pic.twitter.com/u5Huh1Esgt — Sara n rv 🥀 (@saritaNrod_) May 13, 2020

Can’t say I’m a fan, but much respect to the band for having the logic, common sense and bravery to call out what a deadly nightmare the Trump administration is. Keep fighting the good fight. 🤘 — billyoconn111 (@billyoconn111) May 14, 2020

“Axl giving the finger to Trump constantly just makes me smile,” wrote one fan who revealed they had bought the shirt.

Following Trump’s visit to Honeywell, GNR frontman Axl Rose triggered a feud with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on May 6.

Seemingly referring to an interview that Fox Business conducted with Mnuchin on Monday — in which the politician suggested it might be a good time for U.S. citizens to travel domestically — Rose, 58, called Mnuchin an “a–hole” on Twitter.

“It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin, he’s officially an a–hole,” the November Rain singer wrote on the popular social media platform.

Less than two hours later, Mnuchin, 57, fired back at the Welcome to the Jungle singer, asking: “What have you done for the country lately?”

My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 7, 2020

