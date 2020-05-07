Axl Rose and U.S. Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin feud on Twitter

Axl Rose has triggered a feud with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after criticizing him through Twitter on Wednesday.
Without providing his followers with any context, or even tagging the government official, the Guns N’ Roses frontman called Mnuchin an “a–hole.”
“It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin, he’s officially an a–hole,” Rose wrote on the popular social media platform.
Less than two hours later, Mnuchin, 57, unexpectedly fired back at the Welcome to the Jungle singer, asking “What have you done for the country lately?”
Mnuchin quickly deleted his tweet and reposted it moments later after accidentally including a Liberian flag emoji rather than one of the U.S. flag — the two bear a striking resemblance as a result of the usage of red and white stripes.
A seemingly even-more fired up Rose came back at Mnuchin with a sarcastic remark pertaining to his error.
The 58-year-old musician continued, providing a bit of insight into his initial denunciation of Mnuchin.
Rose was seemingly referring to an interview Fox Business conducted with Mnuchin on Monday, where he suggested that now — in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic — might be a good time for U.S. citizens to travel internally.
“This is a great time for people to explore America,” Mnuchin claimed to host Maria Bartiromo.
“A lot of people haven’t seen many parts of America. I wish I could get back on the road soon,” he added.
When asked his thoughts about the possibility of international travel returning within 2020, Mnuchin said it was “too hard to tell at this point.”
“Our priority is opening the domestic economy,” he added. “We’re looking to all get back to business.”
READ MORE: ‘Live and Let Die’ cover plays while a maskless Trump tours Honeywell mask factoryAs of this writing, Mnuchin has not responded to Rose’s most recent remarks.
Meanwhile, some Guns N’ Roses fans have been having a bit of fun poking fun at the government official.
Another user even took aim at the Trump administration altogether.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
They tweeted: “I know you two are fighting but you do have something in common. Axl Rose had a great album, Appetite for Destruction, while Steve Mnuchin is feeding Trump’s appetite for destruction of America.”
COMMENTS