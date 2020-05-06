‘Live and Let Die’ cover plays while a maskless Trump tours Honeywell mask factory

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump opted not to wear a protective mask to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during a tour of the Honeywell International factory in Arizona on Tuesday, despite face coverings being recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Honeywell facility produces personal protective equipment (PPE), including N95 respirators.

A video of Trump’s personal tour of the facility captured the president giving a thumbs-up to the camera while Guns N’ Roses‘ 1991 cover of the rock anthem Live and Let Die played in the background.

Though a sign in the factory indicated that everyone is currently required to wear a mask, White House officials claimed Honeywell said Trump and other visitors did not need to wear masks, according to CNBC.

Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows can also be seen without masks in footage of the tour.

N95 respirators have been tested and proven to protect individuals from at least 95 per cent of airborne particles by filtering the air, according to the CDC.

Masks, both medical and non-medical, can be effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer.

People who don’t have symptoms can wear non-medical masks when in public as “an additional measure” to protect other people, Tam said in a news conference last month.

President Donald Trump participates in a tour of a Honeywell International plant that manufactures personal protective equipment, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Phoenix. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Live and Let Die was made famous by Paul McCartney and Wings in 1973 when it was released as the theme for the much-loved James Bond film of the same name.

Following Trump’s tour, many took to social media to point out that Trump did not wear a mask while millions of people are infected with COVID-19 and many are dying from it.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say about Trump’s recent visit to Honeywell:

Trump visited a mask factory without wearing a mask, while “Live and Let Die” blared in the background.

Also on his playlist?

– Rockin’ Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu

– Ventilator Blues

– Don’t Stand So Close to Me

– It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) — Jon Hyman (@jonhyman) May 6, 2020

Trump wanted Let the Bodies Hit the Floor but settled for Live and Let Die. — Lars McMurtry (@larsmcmurtry) May 6, 2020

You used to say live and let live,

You know you did…

But in this ever changing world in which we live in,

Makes you give in and cry,

Say Live and Let Die. Trump embracing full-on Bond villain role. — First Amendment Man (@1stAMDT) May 6, 2020

"Live and Let Die" will be the Trump 2020 campaign theme song, at least until @PaulMcCartney sends them a cease-and-desist letter. https://t.co/7fVsNEPYUp — John Houck (@Houckadoodledoo) May 6, 2020

Trump is a Bond villain come to life. And he is deciding some will live and let the others die. But I doubt he sees that connection. — Ellen Baumann #DemcastTX (@RedFirebird67) May 6, 2020

“(An) appropriate song for him; a window into his authentic self,” tweeted one user.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

2:29 Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says U.S. finalized contracts to produce 39 million N95 masks amid COVID-19 pandemic Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says U.S. finalized contracts to produce 39 million N95 masks amid COVID-19 pandemic

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

— With files from Global News’ Meghan Collie

