Rolling Stones launch weekly streaming series, ‘Extra Licks,’ amid coronavirus

Taking a page from the books of Radiohead and Metallica, The Rolling Stones have been digging through their own archives in hopes to keep fans entertained in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s right. On May 3, the iconic British rock n’ roll band kicked off a brand new, weekly YouTube series called Extra Licks.

What does it entail, some might ask? Well, every Sunday, at 3 p.m. (ET) — for six consecutive weeks — the Miss You rockers will share previously unreleased concert footage from their nearly six-decade spanning career.

The first week of Extra Licks offered fans a look at one hours worth of unused footage from the 2017 Netflix documentary Olé Olé Olé: A Trip Across Latin America.

The Stones have just announced ‘Extra Licks’ – a series of special past performances streaming worldwide every Sunday exclusively on YouTube!

Starting Sunday May 03 8pm BST/12pm PT/3pm ET for six weeks – set a reminder: https://t.co/I8gCiFcdXH #StayHome & rock #WithMe #ExtraLicks pic.twitter.com/pwZu2zLNAF — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) May 1, 2020

Branded Olé Olé Olé!, the bonus sees the four-piece perform classic hits such as Paint it Black, Honky Tonk Women, Sympathy for the Devil, Midnight Rambler and Miss You as well as a few others.

The performances were recorded across Buenos Aires, Argentina, São Paulo, Brazil, and Lima, Peru, during the band’s critically acclaimed Latin America Ole! tour in 2016.

Extra Licks came in conjunction with the news that the Stones would be returning to SiriusXM with an entire channel dedicated to them: “Rolling Stones Radio.”

It followed only two weeks after the band its first single in eight years, Living in a Ghost Town.

The “haunting”, four-minute ballad came at an extremely pertinent time as the lyrics seem to reflect on the pandemic.

“Life was so beautiful / Then we all got locked down / Feel like a ghost / Living in a ghost town,” sings frontman Mick Jagger in the first verse.

“Let’s cut a long story short,” said guitarist Keith Richards of the song. “We cut this track well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album and then s–t hit the fan, so Mick and I decided that this one really needed to go to work right now.”

As of this writing, it’s unclear when the Stones plan to release the followup to their 2016, all-covers studio album Blue & Lonesome, however, Richards, 76, suggested that it is “an ongoing” project.

‘Living In A Ghost Town' out everywhere at 5pm BST today – thanks to Beats 1 for the first play pic.twitter.com/mUlnxpcliA — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) April 23, 2020

The second installment of Extra Licks will return on May 10 at 3 p.m.

Additionally, Rolling Stones Radio can be listened to via SiriusXM — which is currently available for free until May 30.

