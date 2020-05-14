Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

$400K raised for college students in London Ont. with financial woes due to COVID-19

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 12:52 pm
Updated May 14, 2020 1:02 pm
980 CFPL

Fanshawe College in London Ont., says $400,000 has been raised to support its students facing hardships amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college issued a statement Thursday thanking donors who contributed to its Emergency Student Fund campaign, which supports financial assistance programs for returning and future students.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the statement, more than 180 donors, staff, alumni and community partners donated more than $100,000, and those contributions were matched by the Fanshawe College Alumni Association as well as the Fanshawe Student Union, bringing the total raised to $400,000.

READ MORE: Fanshawe College PSW students two weeks away from completing program unable to graduate

“We know that many students will face continued financial hardship because of the effects of COVID-19,” says Gillian Sneddon, the executive director of Advancement and Alumni at Fanshawe.

“The support of our community will play a significant role in helping students pursue post-secondary education, and we are so grateful for their generosity.”

Story continues below advertisement

The college says 3,000 students have received assistance through the Emergency Student Fund.

Local family donates $500,000 to Okanagan College
Local family donates $500,000 to Okanagan College
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsLondoncovid-19 newsLondon OntarioCollegeFanshawe CollegefanshaweCOVID-19 Studentslondon collegestudent financial supportstudent fund
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.