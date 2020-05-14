$400K raised for college students in London Ont. with financial woes due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Fanshawe College in London Ont., says $400,000 has been raised to support its students facing hardships amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college issued a statement Thursday thanking donors who contributed to its Emergency Student Fund campaign, which supports financial assistance programs for returning and future students.

According to the statement, more than 180 donors, staff, alumni and community partners donated more than $100,000, and those contributions were matched by the Fanshawe College Alumni Association as well as the Fanshawe Student Union, bringing the total raised to $400,000.

“We know that many students will face continued financial hardship because of the effects of COVID-19,” says Gillian Sneddon, the executive director of Advancement and Alumni at Fanshawe.

“The support of our community will play a significant role in helping students pursue post-secondary education, and we are so grateful for their generosity.”

The college says 3,000 students have received assistance through the Emergency Student Fund.

