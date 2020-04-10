Coronavirus: Fanshawe College establishes emergency fund for students in need

Send this page to someone via email

Fanshawe College in London, Ont., is providing financial assistance to students in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released Thursday, the college says the Student Emergency Fund has been established with the support of donors and the Fanshawe Student Union.

“The fund is set to provide short-term support for financially vulnerable students who have found themselves in unexpected economic need due to the global pandemic,” the statement reads.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Students in need can receive up to $500 in financial assistance.

Funds will be distributed on a first-received basis to students in greatest need, according to the college.

Students can apply for access to the $1.5 million emergency fund starting Monday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Fanshawe College postpones convocation ceremonies to the fall

“These are very stressful times for our students and we are concerned for their well-being,” says Michele Beaudoin, vice-president, Student Services.

“This emergency fund will provide some financial relief to those most in need.”

0:46 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health official says province has ‘bent the curve’ but more work must be done Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health official says province has ‘bent the curve’ but more work must be done

Locally, there are 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.

The death toll sits at eight, while the number of recovered cases is at 48.