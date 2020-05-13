Mannequin to be launched into Lepper Brook as part of search for missing Truro boy

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Truro says an “innovative technique” will be utilized on Wednesday to assist with the search for a three-year-old boy who went missing last week.

In a news release Wednesday, the Town of Truro said the search and rescue team will be launching a mannequin, approximately the same height and weight of Dylan Ehler, into Lepper Brook.

“This mannequin will be tracked overhead by helicopter and reporting stations will be set up along the Salmon River to capture the signal,” said Town of Truro spokesperson Josée Gallant.

"The Provincial Dive Team will also be in the Salmon River, near Stanfield's Ltd, as part of this exploratory trial."

Investigators hope the technique will provide further clues to Dylan’s possible whereabouts.

Dylan Ehler disappeared at 1:15 p.m. on May 6 while visiting his grandmother in the area of Elizabeth and Queen streets.

Dave MacNeil, chief of the Truro Police Service, said his grandmother became briefly distracted, and when she turned around Dylan was gone.

Police said Tuesday that the search area on land and in the water had been “exhausted” and they would be suspending the operation. They will continue a missing person investigation.

2:49 Truro, N.S. police say search for missing 3-year-old has moved into ‘recovery’ phase Truro, N.S. police say search for missing 3-year-old has moved into ‘recovery’ phase

Police said the decision to stand down the recovery effort was made after search commanders and police investigators met with Dylan’s parents and other family members.

In Wednesday’s release, the town said Wednesday’s tides are similar to those of May 6 and conditions are ideal for this new technique.

“The Town of Truro will be pulling the stop logs back out of the Reservoir on the Lepper Brook this afternoon to simulate the brook conditions that were present on May 6,” said Gallant.

"It is hoped that this technique will produce new information and assist in locating any new potential searching areas."

The town is asking residents to not call 911 to report anything suspicious in the Salmon River during this operation.

Dylan was last seen wearing a dark green jacket with brown fur around the hood, camouflage pants and “bluish” rubber boots. He has brown hair and rosy cheeks, with one eye blue and the other green.

The search team has found the toddler’s boots in two different locations.