No new information on missing Truro boy, officials say

Police in Truro, N.S., say they have no new information on a missing three-year-old boy after continuing a search for the child through the weekend.

According to a Monday morning press release, police have searched the Lepper Brook area where the boy was last seen and along the Salmon River to Highway 102.

Truro police say the search will continue Monday afternoon in the Lepper Brook area using additional resources and an underwater camera.

Dylan Ehler disappeared last Wednesday while visiting his grandmother in the area of Elizabeth and Queen streets in Truro.

According to police, he was playing outside and his grandmother turned for a moment when he went missing.

On Wednesday evening, a search team found Dylan’s boots in two different locations. One was reportedly found around 7:20 p.m. in Lepper Brook and the other was found further down the brook just before 9 p.m.

The search for the boy moved to a “recovery phase” Thursday evening, but officials found no new information. The search over the weekend involved a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) helicopter and a ground search team.

Last week’s press release said officials’ search efforts included help from the Truro Police Service, the Truro Fire Department’s ground search and rescue team, Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office, a police canine unit, a helicopter, aerial drones, a thermal imaging camera and a dive team with underwater cameras.

A helicopter searches the area around Truro, N.S., for missing three-year-old Dylan Ehler. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Residents of the area received an emergency alert the Wednesday afternoon the boy went missing, but police urged community members to stay at home while the search continues.

The boy was last seen in a dark green jacket with brown fur on the hood and camouflage pants. He has brown hair and rosy cheeks.