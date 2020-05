Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a three-year-old who has gone missing.

The Town of Truro says three-year-old Dylan was last seen near Queen and Elizabeth streets.

He was last seen wearing this jacket, cameo pants and “blueish” rubber boots.

No other details were released.

If you have information, contact Truro police at 902-895-5351.

