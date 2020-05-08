Menu

Canada

Search for missing 3-year-old enters 3rd day in Truro, focus remains on recovery

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 9:37 am
Search continues for missing 3-year-old Truro, N.S. boy
WATCH: Truro police Chief Dave MacNeil provided an update on the search for a missing three-year-old boy in the community.

The search and rescue operation underway to find a missing three-year-old boy in Truro, N.S., which shifted into recovery mode Thursday evening, has now entered its third day.

Dylan Ehler went missing while visiting his grandmother on Wednesday in the area of Elizabeth and Queen streets.

Truro police say air support from the Department of Natural Resources and members of Colchester ground search and rescue have been at the scene since 8:30 am. Friday.

“The public will notice that the command post has been moved from the original site near the Salmon River and is now operating from the Truro Police Station,” police said in an updated news release on Friday.

“The team is still actively looking for Dylan.”

Story continues below advertisement
More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
