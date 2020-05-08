Search for missing 3-year-old enters 3rd day in Truro, focus remains on recovery

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The search and rescue operation underway to find a missing three-year-old boy in Truro, N.S., which shifted into recovery mode Thursday evening, has now entered its third day.

Dylan Ehler went missing while visiting his grandmother on Wednesday in the area of Elizabeth and Queen streets.

READ MORE: Search for missing 3-year-old in Truro, N.S., now in ‘recovery mode,’ officials say

Truro police say air support from the Department of Natural Resources and members of Colchester ground search and rescue have been at the scene since 8:30 am. Friday.

“The public will notice that the command post has been moved from the original site near the Salmon River and is now operating from the Truro Police Station,” police said in an updated news release on Friday.

“The team is still actively looking for Dylan.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 Search for missing 3-year-old in Truro, N.S., now in ‘recovery mode’ Search for missing 3-year-old in Truro, N.S., now in ‘recovery mode’

More to come.