Quebec officials to provide update as coronavirus cases, deaths continue to climb

As Quebec continues to see an uptick in novel coronavirus deaths and cases each day, the government is expected to provide an update on the health crisis on Wednesday afternoon.

Premier François Legault is asking Quebecers to wear masks when they leave their homes to contain the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The measure is not mandatory, but Legault said on Tuesday that masks will help in situations where standing two metres apart is not possible.

Quebec leads the country in its caseload and number of deaths, with more than 39,000 infections to date.

The respiratory illness has killed 3,131 people as of Tuesday. Many of the victims lived in long-term care homes, which have been hard hit by the virus.

Public health authorities and Legault say the situation is worrying in Montreal, which is the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada. The island’s death toll has surpassed 2,000.

Testing is being boosted and five mobile screening clinics will be up and running in Montreal by the end of the week. There are currently three operating in the Anjou, Verdun and Saint-Laurent boroughs.

Dr. Mylène Drouin, director of Montreal public health, said the situation must be under control and conditions must be met before confinement measures are lifted in the area.

The Quebec government has pushed back reopening businesses, elementary schools and daycares in the Greater Montreal area to May 25. Legault has said that he is willing to delay the date again if necessary.