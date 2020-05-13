Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Quebec to permit some non-contact sports

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 3:10 pm
Updated May 13, 2020 3:18 pm
Quebec Premier Francois Legault arrives at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic wearing a mask, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault arrives at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic wearing a mask, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press

As cases continue to climb in Quebec, the provincial government announced on Wednesday that some non-contact physical activity and individual sports will be permitted.

Quebec Premier François Legault said some sports such as golf and tennis will be allowed to resume in the province.

READ MORE: Quebec still falls short of testing targets amid novel coronavirus crisis

“I think it will do a lot of people good,” he said.

The full plan is expected to be unveiled around 3:30 p.m. today.

The announcement comes as Quebec’s death toll has surpassed 3,200 and cases rose to 39,931. Montreal remains as the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada.

READ MORE: Montreal Public Health discusses community transmission, supporting elderly

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise

