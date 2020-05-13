Coronavirus: Quebec to permit some non-contact sports

Send this page to someone via email

As cases continue to climb in Quebec, the provincial government announced on Wednesday that some non-contact physical activity and individual sports will be permitted.

Quebec Premier François Legault said some sports such as golf and tennis will be allowed to resume in the province.

“I think it will do a lot of people good,” he said.

The full plan is expected to be unveiled around 3:30 p.m. today.

The announcement comes as Quebec’s death toll has surpassed 3,200 and cases rose to 39,931. Montreal remains as the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada.

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise

