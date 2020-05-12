Menu

Crime

Man arrested in West Kelowna for driving the wrong way, without licence, while impaired: police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 6:20 pm
West Kelowna RCMP arrested a 24-year-old man for driving the wrong way down Main Street while allegedly being impaired. .
West Kelowna RCMP arrested a 24-year-old man for driving the wrong way down Main Street while allegedly being impaired. . Global News

West Kelowna RCMP arrested a 24-year-old man early Saturday morning.

On May 9 around 12:30 a.m., a West Kelowna RCMP officer spotted a vehicle being driven the wrong way down Main Street, police say. 

The officer immediately stopped the vehicle and noticed signs of consumption and impairment, police say.

READ MORE: Two men charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking homeless man in Kelowna

The man was then taken to the West Kelowna detachment for a breath test.

He provided two breath samples, both of which were more than twice the legal limit, according to the RCMP.

“Impaired drivers can be apprehended anywhere, anytime,” warned Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon, West Kelowna RCMP’s detachment commander. 

“We are patrolling our communities day and night to keep everyone safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP respond to gunshot complaints

The 24-year-old Kelowna man also did not hold a valid B.C. driver’s licence and was found to be in violation of a court order at the time of his arrest.

The B.C. Prosecution Service is reviewing the circumstances and will be considering what charges to move forward with.

The man’s vehicle was impounded under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
