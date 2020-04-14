Kelowna RCMP release more details of suspected late-night arson, issue appeal for help

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna are appealing for help following a suspected arson incident that took place over the weekend.

According to RCMP, the residential fire occurred on the night of April 11, with the fire department requesting police help shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police say that according to eyewitnesses, two individuals were observed lighting a fire at a residence on Alameda Court.

READ MORE: Suspicious fire damages Kelowna home under renovation

The home was under construction, but police say that due to quick reporting from local citizens, damage was minimal and the fire was quickly contained.

“Our officers spoke with witnesses who reportedly observed the two unknown suspects, who were chased away by concerned area residents,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“Investigators believe that both suspects departed in a vehicle and are asking that anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam video, home surveillance footage or any information to contact the police.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:11 Trader’s Cove residents worry about wildfire Trader’s Cove residents worry about wildfire