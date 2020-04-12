Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Suspicious fire damages Kelowna home under renovation

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted April 12, 2020 1:08 pm
Firefighters at the site of a suspicious Kelowna house fire Saturday night. .
Firefighters at the site of a suspicious Kelowna house fire Saturday night. . Chris Sobon / Global News

A suspicious fire at a home in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood is being investigated by police.

The blaze sparked late Saturday night at a home undergoing renovations on Alameda Court.

READ MORE: Overnight outbuilding fire in Kelowna deemed suspicious

According to the fire department, the ignition point was outside the home.

A neighbour said when he was first alerted to the blaze he saw a wall of flames by the home’s garage.

Firefighters respond to a fire on Alameda Court in Kelowna.
Firefighters respond to a fire on Alameda Court in Kelowna. Chris Sobon / Global News

Before emergency crews arrived, residents shoveled dirt on the fire to try and suffocate the flames and pulled away plywood that could have further fueled the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

The Kelowna Fire Department said when their crews arrived firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious hedge fire

No one was inside the home at the time.

According to the fire department, the home received smoke damage and minor fire damage to the front of the house.

National Fire Prevention Week
National Fire Prevention Week
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPKelownaKelowna Fire Departmentkelowna house fireKelowna Suspicious FireAlameda CourtAlameda Court Fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.