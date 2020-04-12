Suspicious fire damages Kelowna home under renovation

A suspicious fire at a home in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood is being investigated by police.
The blaze sparked late Saturday night at a home undergoing renovations on Alameda Court.
According to the fire department, the ignition point was outside the home.
A neighbour said when he was first alerted to the blaze he saw a wall of flames by the home’s garage.
Before emergency crews arrived, residents shoveled dirt on the fire to try and suffocate the flames and pulled away plywood that could have further fueled the fire.
The Kelowna Fire Department said when their crews arrived firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.
No one was inside the home at the time.
According to the fire department, the home received smoke damage and minor fire damage to the front of the house.
