Overnight fire extensively damages Kelowna home; blaze deemed suspicious

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 1:13 pm
Smoke rises from a house fire along the 800 block of Morrison Road in Kelowna just before midnight on Tuesday.
Smoke rises from a house fire along the 800 block of Morrison Road in Kelowna just before midnight on Tuesday.

A house that was for sale in Kelowna sustained extensive fire damage late Tuesday night.

The Kelowna Fire Department said it was alerted to the blaze along the 800 block of Morrison Road at approximately 11:45 p.m., with reports of flames coming from a front door.

Fire department platoon captain Dennis Miller said when crews arrived, the main floor of the home was fully involved with flames, but that no one was home at the time of the fire.

A member of the RCMP’s Fire Investigation Unit photographs the fire-damaged home.
A member of the RCMP's Fire Investigation Unit photographs the fire-damaged home.

Overall, 19 firefighters and six emergency vehicles, including four fire trucks, were on scene.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is unknown, though the incident is deemed to be suspicious and that police are investigating.

Numerous small family pets die in Rutland house fire
Numerous small family pets die in Rutland house fire

 

KelownaOkanaganFireHouse Firecentral okanaganKelowna Fire DepartmentMorrison Road
