3 dead, including child, in Manitoba house fire

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 2:54 pm
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Three people are dead after a house fire west of Plumas, Man., Friday evening.

RCMP say first responders were called to a mobile home fire and found the bodies of two adults and one child.

A 36-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl who lived in the home were inside.

Four other children who also lived in the house were found safely outside the home.

RCMP say the Office of the Fire Commissioner is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

