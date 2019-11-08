Morning fires at tire plant, vacant house keep Winnipeg fire crews busy

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters were busy Friday morning tackling blazes at a Dublin Avenue tire recycling plant and a vacant home on Langside Street.

Around 6:50 a.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to an industrial fire at the tire plant, whey found a fire burning in a silo that was partly filled with rubber and salt.

The fire was declared under control two hours later, and there were no injuries. WFPS is expected to remain on scene to make sure all hot spots are extinguished.

WFPS crews went to the fire on Langside Street around 7:22 a.m., and found light smoke coming from the home, which had been previously damaged by fire.

No injuries were reported in either fire, and no damage estimates are currently available.

