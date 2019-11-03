Winnipeg firefighters douse three blazes Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters were kept busy Sunday while battling three different blazes in which no one was injured.

Crews raced to the scene of a fire in a two-and-a-half storey home in the 400 block of Langside Street just after 8 a.m.

According to WFPS, firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames rising from the windows of the house. They attacked the fire and prevented neighbouring houses from going up also.

Firefighters say the flames were doused by about 9:20 a.m. Two adjacent homes were damaged slightly by the flames, but the residents will be able to go back inside.

No one was injured and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is still investigating the cause.

Just before 3 a.m., firefighters went to a house in 100 block of Ashern Road, where they found an exterior fire has spread into the interior of the home. They put the fire out by 3:20 a.m. No one was injured and crews found the residents’ two dogs and reunited the pups and the owners. The cause is still under investigation, WFPS said.

Story continues below advertisement

0:39 Pritchard Avenue vacant house fire Pritchard Avenue vacant house fire

Then at around 10:15 a.m., crews rushed to the scene of an explosion in the 300 block of William Newton Avenue, where a propane tank attached to a motor home exploded.

READ MORE: Propane tank explosion guts motor home in Elmwood

Firefighters put out the blaze caused by the explosion by 10:30 a.m. Nearby homes were temporarily evacuated. No one was injured and the cause is still under investigation.