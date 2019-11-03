Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg firefighters douse three blazes Sunday

By Global News
Posted November 3, 2019 3:00 pm
A damaged Langside Street home that burnt Sunday morning. .
A damaged Langside Street home that burnt Sunday morning. . Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg firefighters were kept busy Sunday while battling three different blazes in which no one was injured.

Crews raced to the scene of a fire in a two-and-a-half storey home in the 400 block of Langside Street just after 8 a.m.

According to WFPS, firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames rising from the windows of the house. They attacked the fire and prevented neighbouring houses from going up also.

Firefighters say the flames were doused by about 9:20 a.m. Two adjacent homes were damaged slightly by the flames, but the residents will be able to go back inside.

No one was injured and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is still investigating the cause.

READ MORE: Winnipeg woman, high on crack, charged with arson in Maryland duplex fire

Just before 3 a.m., firefighters went to a house in 100 block of Ashern Road, where they found an exterior fire has spread into the interior of the home. They put the fire out by 3:20 a.m. No one was injured and crews found the residents’ two dogs and reunited the pups and the owners. The cause is still under investigation, WFPS said.

Story continues below advertisement
Pritchard Avenue vacant house fire
Pritchard Avenue vacant house fire

Then at around 10:15 a.m., crews rushed to the scene of an explosion in the 300 block of William Newton Avenue, where a propane tank attached to a motor home exploded.

READ MORE: Propane tank explosion guts motor home in Elmwood

Firefighters put out the blaze caused by the explosion by 10:30 a.m. Nearby homes were temporarily evacuated. No one was injured and the cause is still under investigation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegHouse FireCity of WinnipegWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Servicewinnipeg house fire3-fire day Winnipeg
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.