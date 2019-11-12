7 dogs dead following northwest Calgary house fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) says seven dogs were found dead inside a home in the community of Ranchlands on Monday evening after crews responded to a report of a fire.

Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Ranchlands Boulevard Northwest just before 11:30 p.m. by a resident who said they returned home to find the kitchen full of smoke.

READ MORE: Man hospitalized after Mount Pleasant house fire

The CFD said the fire was out when crews arrived at the scene.

According to the CFD, two of the nine dogs inside the home were transported to a veterinary hospital with concerns over smoke inhalation, and the seven others were dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement