Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police release sketch of man found dead near Bow River in March

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 2:03 pm
1 min read
Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a man who was found dead near the Bow River in March. View image in full screen
Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a man who was found dead near the Bow River in March. Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are hoping a composite sketch will help them identify a man found dead near the Bow River in March.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said it’s believed the man’s death is not criminal in nature and they hope the sketch will help identify him and then his family can be notified.

Police said the man’s body was found by a passerby at around 11 a.m. on March 5.

His remains were located on the riverbank near Memorial Drive N.W. and 10 Street N.W.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

An autopsy showed the death was not suspicious.

CPS said the man is believed to have been between 55 and 70 years old at the time of his death.

Police described him as approximately six feet tall and 230 pounds, blond or grey hair, blue eyes and some facial hair. The man was also wearing a pair of brown hiking boots with orange and black soles at the time he was located. Police released photos of hiking boots similar to the ones he was wearing.

Story continues below advertisement
Calgary police said the man was wearing boots similar to the pair pictured at the time his remains were found.
Calgary police said the man was wearing boots similar to the pair pictured at the time his remains were found. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices