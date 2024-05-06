Calgary Police Service lay charges in historic sexual assault case

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service has charged a teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.

According to a news release on Monday, the victim reported multiple instances of sexual assault that occurred between 2000 and 2003 last year. Police said the victim is now an adult.

Police said they believe the sexual assault started when the victim was 14 years old while attending École Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys, and the assault continued for several years after. Police said the teacher used his position to allegedly befriend the victim and develop an ongoing sexual relationship with her.

Police added several of the assaults allegedly happened in his vehicle and his residence.

“It takes immense courage for victims of sexual assault to come forward to police, especially when they experience exploitation by someone whom they trust,” Staff Sgt. Tom Hanson said in an emailed statement.

“Young people cannot give free and informed consent for any sexual activity with a person in a position of trust and authority over them, regardless of whether they say they agree to it or not.”

Mario Joseph Denis Arsenault, 54, of Levis, Que. was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 6.

“In Canada, there is no time limit on reporting a sexual assault. Anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault is encouraged to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident,” the Calgary Police Service’s release read.

Anyone with information about this incident or similar incidents are asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.