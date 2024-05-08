Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police charge doctor in connection with 2023 sexual assault

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 5:42 pm
1 min read
Calgary Police Headquarters as seen in March 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary Police Headquarters as seen in March 2024. Calgary Police have charged a Calgary doctor in relation to an alleged sexual assault dating back to January 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police have charged a 34-year-old man in connection with an alleged sexual assault dating back to January 2023.

Police said the alleged suspect met a woman at Cowboys Dance Hall on Jan. 14, 2023.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the man and the woman took a taxi to a nearby hotel where they allege the man rented a room where the woman was sexually assaulted.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said the woman left the hotel and reported the incident to police.

Ali Ayyaz Chatha is facing one count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on May 28. Police said Chatha worked as a doctor in Calgary.

“These types of crimes can be extremely personal and sensitive, and I want to thank the victim for coming forward to police and reporting this incident to us,” said Staff Sgt. Tom Hanson of the Calgary Police Service Sexual Assault Investigative Unit.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: March 12'
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: March 12
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices