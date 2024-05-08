Calgary police charge doctor in connection with 2023 sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a 34-year-old man in connection with an alleged sexual assault dating back to January 2023.

Police said the alleged suspect met a woman at Cowboys Dance Hall on Jan. 14, 2023.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the man and the woman took a taxi to a nearby hotel where they allege the man rented a room where the woman was sexually assaulted.

Police said the woman left the hotel and reported the incident to police.

Ali Ayyaz Chatha is facing one count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on May 28. Police said Chatha worked as a doctor in Calgary.

“These types of crimes can be extremely personal and sensitive, and I want to thank the victim for coming forward to police and reporting this incident to us,” said Staff Sgt. Tom Hanson of the Calgary Police Service Sexual Assault Investigative Unit.

